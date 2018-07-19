Mariners' Robinson Cano: To serve as everyday player upon return
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday that Cano (suspension) will be in the lineup "every day" upon his return, though Dee Gordon is expected to earn the bulk of playing time at second base, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Dipoto added that Cano will play first base, second base and serve as the Mariners' DH since the team doesn't want to displace Gordon at the keystone. Though Cano has never played an inning at first base in the big leagues, it's likely that he will see a majority of his time on the field at that position since the club will be opposed to sitting Nelson Cruz on a regular basis. This means Ryon Healy will be in line for a decrease in playing time once Cano is eligible to return in Oakland on August 14.
