Mariners' Robinson Cano: Trade to Mets appears imminent
Cano is expected to be traded from the Mariners to the Mets along with closer Edwin Diaz in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and three New York prospects, Andy Martino of TheOutline.com reports
Although the deal has not yet been completed, the two sides are reportedly on track to complete the trade by Friday. The Mets would be taking on five years for $120 million just on Cano's contract alone, so Seattle is expected to offer up some cash along with highly-touted prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn. Jeff McNeil is also part of the group of Mets players that would be shipped over to Seattle. Expect another update on the status of the trade in the near future.
