Mariners' Robinson Cano: Two hits Sunday
Cano went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored Sunday against the Mets.
Cano did all his damage in the first two innings against starter Seth Lugo. His 68 RBI in 108 team games have Cano on pace to top 100 for the second consecutive season and fifth time in his career.
