Mariners' Robinson Cano: Two more hits in defeat

Cano went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Cano continues to be a bright spot for the Mariners in both victory and defeat, as he's now hit safely in 12 of 15 April games. The only fault that could potentially be found with the 35-year-old's performance thus far is a relative absence of power, as he's slugged just one home run over his first 70 plate appearances. However, Cano's sparkling .339/.471/.464 line is certainly serving fantasy owners well, and given that he's smacked at least 21 round trippers in eight of his last nine seasons, his long-ball drought is unlikely to last much longer.