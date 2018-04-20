Mariners' Robinson Cano: Two more hits in defeat
Cano went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.
Cano continues to be a bright spot for the Mariners in both victory and defeat, as he's now hit safely in 12 of 15 April games. The only fault that could potentially be found with the 35-year-old's performance thus far is a relative absence of power, as he's slugged just one home run over his first 70 plate appearances. However, Cano's sparkling .339/.471/.464 line is certainly serving fantasy owners well, and given that he's smacked at least 21 round trippers in eight of his last nine seasons, his long-ball drought is unlikely to last much longer.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits first home run•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base four times in win•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base all day Saturday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Strong start continues Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Breaks out with three hits Saturday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Successful return to action Wednesday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...