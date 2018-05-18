Mariners' Robinson Cano: Undergoes surgery

Manager Scott Servais confirmed Cano had surgery on his fractured finger sometime Wednesday or Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

While on the disabled list recovering, Cano will concurrently serve at least a sizable chunk of his 80-game suspension for failing a drug test. He's expected to return sometime in mid-to-late August.

More News
Our Latest Stories