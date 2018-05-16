Mariners' Robinson Cano: Will require surgery

Cano will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair thew fractured fifth metacarpal on his right hand, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Cano will be forced to go under the knife to repair the broken bone at the base of his right pinkie finger, an injury he suffered just days before being handed an 80-game suspension for failing a drug test. Barring any setbacks, he should be back to full health by the time his suspension is up in mid-August. In the meantime, Dee Gordon took reps at second base Tuesday and could fill in at the keystone while Cano is sidelined.