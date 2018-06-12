Mariners' Robinson Cano: Will share second base duties upon return

Cano (hand, suspension) is likely to share second base duties with Dee Gordon when he returns from his 80-game suspension on Aug. 14, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kramer relays that general manager Jerry Dipoto recently told ESPN.com that Gordon's strong play at the keystone since taking over the position and Cano's ineligibility for postseason participation both play into the potential strategy. As long as the Mariners remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, Dipoto feels that allowing Gordon to receive regular reps at second best serves the team's chances. "That could allow for a time-share, so to speak, where we keep everybody sharp. But we do know Dee is going to have to play second base as we come down the stretch. Because if we want to be in the postseason -- which we do -- then we know who our second baseman is going to be. And it's going to be Dee Gordon."