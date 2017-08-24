Mariners' Robinson Cano: Will undergo MRI

Cano (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Cano said he felt some tightness while running out of the box on his second double, so he'll undergo some tests Thursday to determine if it's anything more than a day-to-day issue. Taylor Motter, who subbed in for Cano in the third inning, would likely continue to fill in at second base should he miss any action.