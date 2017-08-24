Mariners' Robinson Cano: Will undergo MRI
Cano (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Cano said he felt some tightness while running out of the box on his second double, so he'll undergo some tests Thursday to determine if it's anything more than a day-to-day issue. Taylor Motter, who subbed in for Cano in the third inning, would likely continue to fill in at second base should he miss any action.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Exits game with trainer•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Stars in Sunday loss•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Crosses plate twice in win•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Drives in three Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Ropes timely hit in win•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...