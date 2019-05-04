Elias (elbow) was available out of the bullpen Friday after being rested for multiple days this week due to soreness, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw wasn't an option for manager Scott Servais since Tuesday due to what is now know to have been elbow soreness. Elias has been a valued and versatile component of the relief corps, posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, four saves and one hold across 16.2 innings.