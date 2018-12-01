Mariners' Roenis Elias: Avoids arbitration
Elias was signed to a one-year contract by the Mariners on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
This move was expected in order to keep Elias from arbitration. He should continue to see high-leverage innings as one of Seattle's top arms out of the bullpen in 2019.
