Elias picked up the save against the Angels on Thursday, working around one hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning and close out an 11-10 victory for the Mariners. He struck out one.

The left-hander got the call to protect the one-run lead and did so successfully, retiring the next three hitters he faced after Jonathan Lucroy reached base to start the inning. The Mariners seem to be using a committee situation at closer, so Elias might not see all the ninth-inning opportunities, but this was his third save, and his 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over his 12.1 innings suggest he's probably the best option talent-wise in a thin Mariners bullpen that got obliterated by the Angels on Thursday.