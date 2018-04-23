Mariners' Roenis Elias: Being stretched out as starter
Elias will be used as a starter at Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Although the Mariners have no immediate plans to bring Elias up to the big club, he could be an option should the need arise. Elias dealt with an intercostal strain for an extended period of time last season, but the bulk of his time was spent at Triple-A Pawtucket when healthy. Over seven games (34 innings) with Pawtucket he scraped together a 6.62 ERA and 1.53 WHIP.
