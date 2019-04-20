Elias threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Angels on Friday en route to his fourth save of the season. He allowed one hit.

He's earned saves in back-to-back days, and Elias has three of the Mariners' last four saves. Anthony Swarzak got a couple saves right away after he was activated from the injured list, but Elias now seems to be emerging as the head of this closer committee. The lefty has a 2.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and .189 BAA through 12 appearances this season.