Elias (triceps) will make at least one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Tacoma in the coming days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever looked sharp while throwing a perfect inning for the Rainiers on Thursday, but the Mariners apparently want to see him get a little more work in before deeming him ready for activation. Consequently, Elias will take the hill again in the near future, potentially as early as Sunday in a series finale against Salt Lake.