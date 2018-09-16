Elias, who pitched well against the Angels on Friday, could draw another start on Wednesday against the Astros, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever fired 3.2 scoreless innings in his spot start versus the Halos, and with James Paxton's (illness) exact return date undetermined, Elias could step in again Wednesday. Further clarity should be gleaned from how Paxton emerges from a likely early-week bullpen session.