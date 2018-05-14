Elias could be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to make a spot start for the Mariners on Wednesday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Due to a doubleheader over the weekend in Detroit, the Mariners will conclude a stretch of six games in five days Wednesday and will require a temporary sixth starter for that contest. Heading into this week, it appeared that Ariel Miranda was the leading candidate for the spot start, but that no longer looks to be in the cards after he tossed 105 pitches for Tacoma on Sunday. Elias, meanwhile, last pitched for Tacoma on Saturday and would be able to take the hill for the Mariners on his normal four days' rest schedule, which seemingly makes him the most viable candidate for the nod. Expect manager Scott Servais to announce a starter for Wednesday's contest within the next two days.