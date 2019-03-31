Elias could be a candidate for save opportunities during Hunter Strickland's (lat) absence, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw has never logged a major-league save, but he represents an experienced left-handed option with a mid-90s fastball for manager Scott Servais. Elias was highly successful in his 2018 Mariners debut campaign, having generated a 3-1 record and 2.65 ERA over 23 appearances, including four starts. With extensive experience as a starter, Elias could be deployed in inning-plus save scenarios if necessary.

More News
Our Latest Stories