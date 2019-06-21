Elias earned a save with a spotless ninth inning against Baltimore on Thursday, striking out one.

Elias entered the game with a three-run lead and made quick work of the Orioles, retiring the side on 13 pitches to earn his eighth save in nine chances. The Cuban closer has now held opponents scoreless and hitless in each of his last five games, all of which have consisted of a single inning of work.

