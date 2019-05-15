Mariners' Roenis Elias: Earns seven-out save
Elias converted his fifth save of the season Tuesday, striking out five and allowing one walk in 2.1 innings in a victory over Oakland.
Elias showed why he has earned a prominent role in Seattle's bullpen this season, getting the team out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and keeping his composure to close the game out in the ninth in spite of a Dee Gordon error behind him. Along the way, he retired five batters by strikeout and did not allow a hit. With Hunter Strickland (lat) out at least a few more weeks, Elias figures to earn more save opportunities going forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...