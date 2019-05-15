Elias converted his fifth save of the season Tuesday, striking out five and allowing one walk in 2.1 innings in a victory over Oakland.

Elias showed why he has earned a prominent role in Seattle's bullpen this season, getting the team out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and keeping his composure to close the game out in the ninth in spite of a Dee Gordon error behind him. Along the way, he retired five batters by strikeout and did not allow a hit. With Hunter Strickland (lat) out at least a few more weeks, Elias figures to earn more save opportunities going forward.