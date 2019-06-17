Elias picked up a save by pitching a clean ninth inning against Oakland on Sunday.

Elias rebounded after an error by J.P. Crawford allowed the leadoff hitter to reach first base by inducing a fielder's choice and a game-ending double play. The save was his seventh of his season against only one blown save, and the scoreless outing lowered his season ERA to 3.94. He has issued far too many walks this season -- 16 in 32 innings -- but appears to have a stranglehold on the closer position, at least until Hunter Strickland (lat) returns to action.

