Elias (3-1) threw five scoreless innings and earned the victory Sunday, allowing one hit while striking out four in the win over Texas.

Elias faced just 15 batters in the nearly-perfect outing Sunday. Adrian Beltre was the only Ranger to reach base but he was retired in a double play from Joey Gallo. The 30-year-old finished off the 2018 season with a 2.65 ERA and a 34:16 K:BB in 51 innings.