Elias, who allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, has generated a 1.74 ERA over 10.1 innings across four multi-inning relief appearances thus far in 2018.

The veteran southpaw has worked no fewer than two frames and as many as four over his four trips to the mound thus far, serving as a valuable innings-eater for manager Scott Servais. Elias has generated scoreless efforts in two of those appearances and notched a victory in each. While his fantasy value is limited to deep formats at present, Elias could certainly see his share of hold and win opportunities over the course of the season due to his ability to pitch extended relief outings.