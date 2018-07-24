Elias has been named as the emergency starter Tuesday against the Giants, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

James Paxton (back) was expected to come off the disabled list for this start, but apparently he suffered some sort of setback. Elias only threw one inning in his last outing, and the last two times he threw more than one inning were July 10 (two innings) and July 6 (three innings), so it's hard to imagine him going deep enough in this outing to qualify for a win.