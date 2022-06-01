Elias fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts.

The veteran southpaw was razor-sharp in his first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, firing 21 of his 24 pitches for strikes. Elias already had one prior and brief big-league stint this season, and he could stick around for an extended period this time around as a valuable innings-eater that can also work higher-leverage scenarios if necessary.