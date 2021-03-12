Elias exited his appearance in Thursday's spring training game with an apparent injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Elias had a conversation with the trainer prior to exiting the game, though no specifics of the injury are known yet. Elias is competing for a spot in the Mariners' bullpen as a non-roster invitee, and had yet to allow a run through 2.1 frames this spring.
