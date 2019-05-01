Elias was unavailable in relief for Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to unspecified soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Elias' last appearance came Friday, so it's somewhat concerning that he was still experiencing soreness four days later. Unless manager Scott Servais suggests otherwise, however, Elias isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list and should remain a factor in any save situations that might arise in the future. Elias holds a 4-3 edge in saves over Anthony Swarzak in what has been a frustrating Seattle closer committee for fantasy players to navigate.