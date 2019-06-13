Elias struck out two in a scoreless inning to record his sixth save in a 9-6 win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Elias entered the game for the save opportunity an inning later than usual, but quickly shut the door on the Twins with two strikeouts and a groundout. It was a long time coming for the 30-year-old, with his last saving coming nearly a month ago. Through 27 appearances, Elias has a 4.06 ERA and a 9.3 K/9.