Elias (1-0), just recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Tacoma, fired two scoreless frames in an extra-innings win over the Rays on Friday, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout.

The 29-year-old southpaw was put right to work in the marathon victory and came through with flying colors. Elias helped keep the Rays at bay after four other relievers -- including Alex Colome and closer Edwin Diaz -- had already taken the hill for the Mariners. The veteran offers some versatility to manager Scott Servais, as he's able to start in a pinch in addition to serving in a long-relief role.