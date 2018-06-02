Mariners' Roenis Elias: Grabs victory in '18 debut
Elias (1-0), just recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Tacoma, fired two scoreless frames in an extra-innings win over the Rays on Friday, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout.
The 29-year-old southpaw was put right to work in the marathon victory and came through with flying colors. Elias helped keep the Rays at bay after four other relievers -- including Alex Colome and closer Edwin Diaz -- had already taken the hill for the Mariners. The veteran offers some versatility to manager Scott Servais, as he's able to start in a pinch in addition to serving in a long-relief role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...