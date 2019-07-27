Elias (3-2) pitched a scoreless inning and earned the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Tigers.

Elias entered in a non-save situation with the game tied at two to begin the ninth inning. He retired the side promptly and became the pitcher of record when Mallex Smith produced a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth. Elias has 13 saves and a 44:17 K:BB in 45 innings this season. His 4.60 ERA could use improving, especially with Hunter Strickland (lat) expected to return over the weekend to enter the ninth-inning conversation for the Mariners.

