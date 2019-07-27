Mariners' Roenis Elias: Grabs win Friday
Elias (3-2) pitched a scoreless inning and earned the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Tigers.
Elias entered in a non-save situation with the game tied at two to begin the ninth inning. He retired the side promptly and became the pitcher of record when Mallex Smith produced a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth. Elias has 13 saves and a 44:17 K:BB in 45 innings this season. His 4.60 ERA could use improving, especially with Hunter Strickland (lat) expected to return over the weekend to enter the ninth-inning conversation for the Mariners.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...