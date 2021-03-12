Elias has discomfort in his arm and will be evaluated Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Elias left his Cactus League outing early after speaking to a trainer. There's no indication if, or how long the injury will sideline Elias, though it could damage his chances of making the big-league roster.
