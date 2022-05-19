The Mariners returned Elias to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
With Seattle activating Drew Steckenrider (personal) from the restricted list in a corresponding move, Elias will be removed from both the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, though the Mariners won't have to expose him to waivers. After being called up from Tacoma earlier this week for his first stint in the big leagues since 2019, Elias made one relief appearance for Seattle, giving up an earned run on one hit and two walks over one inning in Monday's 6-2 loss to Toronto.