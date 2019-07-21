Mariners' Roenis Elias: Implodes in non-save situation
Elias (2-2) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.
Elias came on in the ninth inning with the game tied at two, but allowed a go-ahead single to David Fletcher before Mike Trout blasted a three-run homer to put the game firmly out of grasp. Elias has now allowed nine runs over his last 5.2 innings, with his ERA ballooning from 3.55 to 4.85 in that span. The Mariners don't have a ton of bullpen depth, so Elias is expected to retain the closer role at least until Hunter Strickland (shoulder) returns. That could be within the next week, making this an unfortunate time for Elias to be struggling.
