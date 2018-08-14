Elias (triceps) issued three walks and recorded a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Salt Lake on Sunday.

Elias fired a whopping 28 pitches over his brief time on the mound, with only 13 finding the strike zone. The one positive was that the 30-year-old emerged from the outing without any health concerns despite the elevated workload. In light of his struggles, the veteran southpaw may need at least one more rehab appearance to work out any kinks.