Elias allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Elias was only able to record 11 outs, but he'd already thrown a season-high 75 pitches and filled in admirably after only being tapped for the start earlier in the day to replace James Paxton (back). Paxton is expected back off the disabled list for his next turn through the rotation, so it's likely Elias will slide back into a bullpen role with the club going forward.