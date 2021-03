Elias will see multiple doctors this week to determine next steps for his left elbow/forearm injury, which is considered serious, cCorey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old left Thursday's spring game due to the injury and could be looking at an extended absence, though the specifics of the issue remains unclear. Elias missed the entirety of last season due to a flexor strain in the same forearm, so another injury in the same area is a concerning development.