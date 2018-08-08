Elias (triceps) will start a rehab assignment within the next few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Elias was placed on the DL on July 29 due to a left triceps strain. He appears to be closing in on a quick return to the active roster, and should be back in the Mariners bullpen at some point next week. Across 13 appearances with the big-league club this year, he's logged a 2.88 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.