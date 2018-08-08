Mariners' Roenis Elias: Nears rehab assignment
Elias (triceps) will start a rehab assignment within the next few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Elias was placed on the DL on July 29 due to a left triceps strain. He appears to be closing in on a quick return to the active roster, and should be back in the Mariners bullpen at some point next week. Across 13 appearances with the big-league club this year, he's logged a 2.88 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.
More News
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Placed on DL with triceps strain•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Lasts 3.2 innings in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Emergency starter against Giants•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Effective as multi-inning relief option•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Grabs victory in '18 debut•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Recalled from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...