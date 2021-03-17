Elias (elbow) is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in the near future, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Mariners manager Scott Servais acknowledged Tuesday that Elias would require surgery on his elbow, but the skipper didn't specify what type of procedure was necessary. Sources familiar with Elias' injury have since indicated that the veteran left-hander is indeed headed for Tommy John surgery, which would keep him sidelined for the entire 2021 season, and likely, a good chunk of the 2022 campaign as well. Elias, who had attended camp as a non-roster invitee, was hoping to win a spot in the Mariners' Opening Day bullpen.