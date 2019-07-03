Elias pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Elias allowed a one-out double to Dexter Fowler but retired the final two batters to record his 11th save. In his first season as a closer, the 30-year-old has been successful on 11-of-12 save opportunities while recording a 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB through 39 innings.