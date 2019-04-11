Elias gave up a hit and two walks in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Royals.

Anthony Swarzak got the final two outs of the eighth inning in a tie game, so after the M's took the lead in the top of the ninth, Elias came in and loaded the bases with two outs before getting Adalberto Mondesi to pop out to end the game. The veteran southpaw had zero career saves coming into 2019, and shaky performances like this will keep Elias firmly behind Swarzak in the pecking order.