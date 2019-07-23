Elias picked up the save against the Rangers on Monday, retiring the only batter he faced to close out Seattle's 7-3 victory.

The left-hander was blasted for four earned by the Angels his last time out, but he was able to record a one-out save in this contest for his 12th of the season. Elias leads the team in saves, but it's been unspectacular campaign for him overall, as he's sporting a 4.81 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP over 43 innings, and he doesn't figure to see all that many opportunities in the second half of the season playing for the last-place Mariners.