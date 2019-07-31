Elias gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 14th save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Even with Hunter Strickland off the IL, Elias still got the call in a save situation, although the M's may have used it as one final chance to showcase the left-hander's skills heading into Wednesday's trade deadline. If he's still a part of the Seattle bullpen in August, expect Elias to start ceding some, if not most, of those save chances to Strickland.