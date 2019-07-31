Mariners' Roenis Elias: Picks up 14th save
Elias gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 14th save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Rangers.
Even with Hunter Strickland off the IL, Elias still got the call in a save situation, although the M's may have used it as one final chance to showcase the left-hander's skills heading into Wednesday's trade deadline. If he's still a part of the Seattle bullpen in August, expect Elias to start ceding some, if not most, of those save chances to Strickland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...