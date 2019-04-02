Mariners' Roenis Elias: Picks up first save
Elias got the save against the Angels on Monday, retiring the side on 15 pitches with no strikeouts or walks to close out the Mariners' 6-3 victory.
Following Hunter Strickland's disastrous debut and subsequent trip to the injured list, it remains to be seen if someone will claim the ninth-inning role for themselves for the Mariners, but Elias posted a successful audition in this contest. Cory Gearrin and Matt Festa are also candidates to get looks for the role, so don't consider Elias the unquestioned top option just yet, although he likely he earned himself another chance to make his case with this performance.
More News
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Could see save opportunities•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Takes loss in final exhibition•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Avoids arbitration•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Earns win with five scoreless innings•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Tabbed for start Sunday•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Could log second straight start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...