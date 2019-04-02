Elias got the save against the Angels on Monday, retiring the side on 15 pitches with no strikeouts or walks to close out the Mariners' 6-3 victory.

Following Hunter Strickland's disastrous debut and subsequent trip to the injured list, it remains to be seen if someone will claim the ninth-inning role for themselves for the Mariners, but Elias posted a successful audition in this contest. Cory Gearrin and Matt Festa are also candidates to get looks for the role, so don't consider Elias the unquestioned top option just yet, although he likely he earned himself another chance to make his case with this performance.