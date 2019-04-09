Mariners' Roenis Elias: Picks up first win
Elias (1-0) fired three scoreless innings in a win over the Royals on Monday, allowing no hits and issuing a walk while recording four strikeouts.
Elias' extensive starting experience came in particularly handy Monday after starter Felix Hernandez exited after just one frame due to illness. The veteran southpaw stepped up with a stellar effort during the middle innings, getting nine outs on an efficient 41 pitches. Elias has already also been used in a closing capacity during Hunter Strickland's (lat) absence, and he hasn't allowed a run since his first appearance of the season against the Athletics on March 21 in Japan.
