Mariners' Roenis Elias: Picks up ninth save
Elias pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts for his ninth save of the year in Friday's 10-9 win over the Orioles.
Elias' dominant run is extended to six straight scoreless appearances, having allowed only two walks in that span. He's dropped his ERA from 4.34 to 3.60 since June 6, and the left-hander has collected 36 strikeouts in 35 innings this season. Save chances don't come often in Seattle, but Elias has proven himself in converting them when they arise.
