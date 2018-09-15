Mariners' Roenis Elias: Pitches well in bullpen day
Elias (2-1) pitched well in Friday's win over the Angels despite getting the no-decision, going 3.2 innings and giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out four.
While he didn't go deep enough to qualify for the win, Elias put the Mariners in a position to win by picking up a decent amount of the slack. He has now given up just one earned run over his last 11.2 innings to drop his ERA to 3.18, the lowest it's been in a month. It'll remain to be seen how the Mariners use Elias from here on out.
