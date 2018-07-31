Mariners' Roenis Elias: Placed on DL with triceps strain
Elias was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday due to a left triceps strain.
The Mariners didn't offer up a timetable for his return but he will be eligible to come off the shelf Aug. 8 prior to the series finale in Texas. In a corresponding move, the club added the recently acquired Zach Duke to the active roster.
