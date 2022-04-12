Triple-A Tacoma activated Elias (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday, Tacoma broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
Elias looks ready to make his first appearance in affiliated ball since 2019, after the 2020 campaign was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic before he spent the 2021 season in rehab mode following Tommy John surgery last March. The 33-year-old southpaw has made a remarkably quick recovery from the procedure, as he'll be cleared to pitch for Tacoma just under 13 months after having surgery. He'll likely need several outings to get his command back before the Mariners entertain the idea of calling him up.