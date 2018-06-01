Mariners' Roenis Elias: Recalled from Triple-A
The Mariners recalled Elias from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Elias had a 3.97 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 240 strikeouts over 279 innings across 51 appearances (49 starts) with the Mariners during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and now rejoins the team after being acquired from Boston in late April. The 29-year-old is likely to serve as a long-leverage option out of the Mariners bullpen, possibly as a long reliever.
More News
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Could make spot start Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Being stretched out as starter•
-
Mariners' Roenis Elias: Traded to Mariners•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Sent to Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Headed to bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Roenis Elias: Auditions for No. 5 starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...