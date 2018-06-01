The Mariners recalled Elias from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Elias had a 3.97 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 240 strikeouts over 279 innings across 51 appearances (49 starts) with the Mariners during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and now rejoins the team after being acquired from Boston in late April. The 29-year-old is likely to serve as a long-leverage option out of the Mariners bullpen, possibly as a long reliever.

