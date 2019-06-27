Elias earned a six-out save in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Brewers after firing two perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Elias barely blinked as he retired the side in both the eighth and ninth innings. Over the last seven games, Elias has collected five saves without allowing a run. He now owns a 3.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB with 10 saves through 32 appearances. It's safe to say he's closing in on full ninth-inning duties in Seattle.