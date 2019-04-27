Elias (2-0) fired two clean innings in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Friday, recording two strikeouts.

Elias was exceedingly sharp, needing just 25 pitches to get six key outs and preserve a 4-4 tie. The veteran southpaw has been highly valuable to manager Scott Servais as a versatile bullpen piece, with his multi-inning appearance Friday exemplifying one of his several roles within the relief corps.